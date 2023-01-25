Ekiti Assembly confirms Dr Iyadunni Oke as Auditor General for Local Governments

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

The Ekiti State House of Assembly has confirmed Dr Iyadunni Victoria Oke as Auditor General for Local Governments.

Dr Oke’s confirmation on Wednesday followed a letter to the Assembly from Gov. Biodun Oyebanji seeking the confirmation of Oke as the Auditor General.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the letter from the governor was read to the lawmakers by the Speaker of the House, Rt.Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba, at plenary.

Adelugba noted that the request was pursuant to the provision of Chapter 5 Part ll, Section 126 of Nigeria Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The Leader of Business, Hon. Bode Adeoye Oyekola, represented by his Deputy, Hon. Biodun Fawekun in his submission, described the nominee as a thorough bred accountant, who has been tested and capable for the appointment.

Other lawmakers that included, Akin Oso, representing Ido Osi ll; Stephen Aribasoye, Ikole II; Kemi Balogun, Ado Il and Femi Akindele, Irepodun/Ifelodun 1, in their contributions, described the nominee as suitable and qualified for the position.

The lawmakers commended the Oyebanji led administration for giving recognition to women in his government as promised during his campaign.

In her comment, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba described Dr Oke as a woman of excellence, who should be seen as a role model by youths.

Adelugba assured that with her pedigree and achievements, she will not let the state down on her new appointment.

Responding, Oke appreciated the Gov. Oyebanji for counting her worthy for the appointment, and promised to uphold the integrity of her new office and support the governor to achieve the six goals of his government.

Dr Mrs Iyadunni Victoria Oke, a Certified Accountant, is from Usi Ekiti in Ido/ Osi Local Government, and with her confirmation becomes the first female Auditor General in the state.(NAN)