The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed receipt of sensitive materials, ahead of Saturday’s by-election in Ekiti East Constituency I.

The INEC Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Taiwo Gbadegeshin, gave the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday.

He said that the materials would be distributed on Friday in the presence of party agents, media practitioners, security operatives and other stakeholders.

NAN recalls that the seat became vacant, following the death of Mr Juwa Adegbuyi, who represented the Constituency in the House of Assembly under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, in January.

NAN also reports that five political parties have signified their interest in participating in the by-election.

They are: Action Alliance (AA), All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Young People’s Party (YPP).

NAN reports that representatives and candidates of the parties have also signed a peace accord, pledging to abide by the outcome of the exercise.

The signing of the accord was done at a stakeholders’ meeting preparatory to the election.

Gbadegeshin called for the cooperation and support of all the candidates and their political parties in order to ensure a violent-free exercise. (NAN)

