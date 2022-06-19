Ekiti APC’s victory beginning of our successes in 2023– Lagos APC

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, says the party’s victory at Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti is the beginning of APC’s winnings ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, APC Chairman in the state, made this assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

While congratulating the APC Governor-Elect in Ekiti, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, Ojelabi said that the party was gradually taking over.

“This is the first victory in the series of victories to come for our party, the All Progressives Congress, since the emergence of our Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as APC Presidential Candidate.

“The count has started, many more to come. This is a good development for us as we are gradually and willl completely take over,” Ojelabi said.

He, however, urged Oyebanji to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the state.

Oyebanji won Saturday’s election with 187, 057 votes, while the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Segun Oni got 82, 211 votes, and Chief Bisi Kolawole, the PDP candidate came third with 67,457 votes. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

