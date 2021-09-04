Ekiti APC urges aggrieved members to resolve differences internally 

September 4, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Ekiti All Progressive Congress (APC) on urged aggrieved members of the party in the to resolve their differences internally.


The acting of Media, Ekiti APC, Mr Samuel Oluwalana, gave the advice during an interaction with newsmen at the venue of the party’s congress in Ado-Ekiti.


Oluwalana said aggrieved members would be protecting the interest of the party in the if they resolved their differences internally.


“There is no way two or more people will be involved in a contest and there will be grievances.


to anyone who feels cheated is that such an individual or of people, should explore all the internal laid down the party to seek redress,” he said.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a combined team of police and civil defence personnel has been deployed to the venue of the party congress at Fajuyi Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti provide security for a hitch-free event.


Delegates, who turned up early for the  election waited until Independent National Electoral Commission officials arrived the venue at 11:20a.m.


NAN recalls that the Mai Buni-led National Caretaker Committee of the APC had issued a directive that the scheduled party’s ward should hold as scheduled.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,