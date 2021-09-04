Ekiti APC urges aggrieved members to resolve differences internally 

The Ekiti All Progressive Congress (APC) on Saturday urged aggrieved members of the party in the state to resolve their differences internally.



The acting Director of Media, Ekiti APC, Mr Samuel Oluwalana, gave the advice during an interaction with newsmen at the venue of the party’s congress in Ado-Ekiti.



Oluwalana said aggrieved members would be protecting the interest of the party in the state if they resolved their differences internally.



“There is no way two or more people will be involved in a contest and there will not be grievances.



“My appeal to anyone who feels cheated is that such an individual or group of people, should explore all the internal mechanism laid down by the party to seek redress,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a combined team of police and civil defence personnel has been deployed to the venue of the party congress at Fajuyi Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti provide security for a hitch-free event.



Delegates, who turned up early for the election waited until Independent National Electoral Commission officials arrived the venue at 11:20a.m.



NAN recalls that the Mai Buni-led National Caretaker Committee of the APC had issued a directive that the scheduled party’s ward should hold as scheduled.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...