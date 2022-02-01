Ekiti APC primaries: Chieftain urges aggrieved aspirants to accept defeat

Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged aspirants who lost out at the Jan. 28 Ekiti governorship primaries, to accept defeat in good faith.



Olatunbosun said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the outcome of the primaries was an indication of the popularity of the winner, Mr Biodun Oyebanji among party faithful.

”It is not possible for anybody or a politician to say he or she is more popular than the people, it is not possible! The power of the people is much more potent, stronger than the people in power.



“When the people decide to speak by mutual consent that they want somebody, it is always massive. The voice of the people is the voice of God.

” What Oyebanji got was massive supports from the grassroot, the people one can call the party, themselves.



“The aggrieved governorship aspirants must accept defeat in good faith, because it is the people that have spoken themselves during the election,” Olatunbosun said.

The chieftain, also a former spokesperson for the APC in the state, lauded the Gov. Muhammad Badaru-led APC governorship primary committee for creating a level playing ground for all aspirants.



He said that majourity of the aspirants agreed on direct primaries, expressing reservation over alleged boycott of the event by seven aspirants.

”Why are they challenging the process they voluntarily withdrew from, if they know they are popular as Oyebanji,” he said.



Olatunbosun said that the emergence of Oyebanji as the APC governorship flagbearer was by popular choice, saying yhat the people decided to vote for a man that they can closely relate with.

