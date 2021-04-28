The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti has commenced moves to suspend the Ado Ward 8 Caretaker Chairman, Mr Clement Afolabi, over alleged affiliation with the South West Agenda,(SWAGA).According to sources, SWAGA is the act of canvassing and soliciting supports for the 2023 Presidential bid of former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu.In a letter signed by the Ado Local Government

Caretaker Secretary, Mr Temitope Oluwasola, the party invited Afolabi to appear before its disciplinary committee.The letter, titled,”Your Political Anti-Party Activities and the need to Defend Yourself”, was dated April 27 and addressed to the caretaker chairman. It was made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.The letter read, “Afolabi is being investigated among others, his declaration as a Coordinator of an unauthorized group in the LGA.”The letter further read ” Your anti-party activities have come to our notice and attention by your ward.“Division of ward executives members into factions and your confessional statement as a coordinator as well as chairman of an unauthorized group in Ado LG.“Consequent upon this and in line with the provision of Article 21 of our party’s constitution,

a committee has been set up to look into the matter.”The party also accused Afolabi of blackmailing the APC and the state government.In his reaction, Afolabi denied the allegations, saying he remained a committed and devoted progressives that would work for the success and progress of the party.“All the allegations against me in the letter are not true.“I will not do anything that will affect the chances of APC in Ekiti and the country at large.“I will respond appropriately to the party through my lawyer,” he said. (NAN)

