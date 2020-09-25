Ekiti APC faction suspends Fayemi

Share the news













The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State worsened on Friday as leaders of a faction of the party announced the suspension of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

According to a statement released by the faction led by Senator Tony Adeniyi, the governor was suspended due to “his numerous anti-party activities, especially his role in the recently concluded governorship election in Edo State which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC Constitution.”

They claimed that five days before the Edo Election, Gov Fayemi hosted PDP big wig Mr. Femi Fani- Kayode in the government house in Ado Ekiti and planned a coup against Edo APC.

Another allegation leveled against Governor Fayemi was that he played a role in the gubernatorial election in Oyo State and supported the PDP candidate to defeat the APC candidate.

The news of Governor Fayemi’s suspension is coming days after Babafemi Ojudu, a special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari was suspended alongside 10 others.

The statement announcing Ojudu’s suspension was signed by Ade Ajayi, APC’s publicity secretary in Ekiti.

Ojodu was suspended alongside 10 other members which include Omotunde Ojo, a former member of the house of representatives.

These suspended leaders rejected their suspension and formed a faction which eventually announced that they have suspended Governor Fayemi.

