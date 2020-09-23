Ekiti APC commiserates with former Gov. Fayose over sister’s death

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti has commiserated with the immediate past

Governor of the state, Mr Ayo Fayose, on the death of his elder sister, Mrs Mojisola Ladeji.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Ade Ajayi, on Wednesday, the party described

Ladeji’s death as untimely in view of her care and love for her family.

The APC advised Fayose and the entire family members to be consoled by the deceased’s fulfilled life.

“It is not how far but how well.