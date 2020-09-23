Ekiti APC commiserates with former Gov. Fayose over sister’s death

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti has commiserated with the immediate past
Governor of the state, Mr Ayo Fayose, on the death of his elder sister, Mrs Mojisola Ladeji.
In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Ade Ajayi, on Wednesday, the party described
Ladeji’s death as untimely in view of her care and love for her family.
The APC advised Fayose and the entire family members to be consoled by the deceased’s fulfilled life.
“It is not how far but how well.
“We are aware that she was admired and loved by all those who had contacts with her.
“She never allowed material things to becloud her sense of respect for everyone that came across her,” the party said.
It prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.
