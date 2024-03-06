Ekiti APC Chairman, Omotosho, is Dead

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ekiti state, Barrister Paul Omotosho, is dead.

According to a family member who pleaded anonymity, said Omotosho died in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness.

The APC Chairman was said to have actively attended political activities even on Monday

He reportedly complained of feeling feverish on Tuesday, and was rushed to a government

hospital in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, where he later died.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that late Omotosho was kidnapped in July 2023 and was released after five days. (NAN)

By Bolanle Lawal