Ekiti agency to begin dismantling illegal billboards on Thursday

April 14, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Ekiti Signage and Advertisements is to begin dismantling illegal billboards across the state on Thursday, April 15.Mr Olasunkanmi Onipede, the Director-General of the , disclosed this during a conference in Ado Ekiti.”The has given affected owners of the billboards adequate notice and warnings, to either regularise the placement of their billboards or remove them.”Any billboard erected without approval or placed inappropriately, without regards to required guidelines the , removed,”

he said.The director-general also urged  owners of billboards and signs operating legally but yet to regularise their permits, to do so without delay, to avoid falling prey of government’s actions.Onipede warned private practitioners, politicians and other not to erect billboards in restricted areas such as the Governor’s Office vicinity.He noted that other restricted areas included the Central Business District area adjourning the Chicken Republic  to the Ojumose areas and under the Ado Ekiti overhead bridge.

The of (NAN) reports that on Jan. 7, the agency issued a warning to advertisers against the indiscriminate erection of billboards and advised them to strict adherence to specifications and high ethical standards. (NAN)

Tags: , , , ,