Ekiti AFAN Secretary dies in auto crash

The Ekiti State Secretary of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Mr Emmanuel Aremo, is dead.

Aremo, aged 67 died on Tuesday evening in a ghastly motor accident.

The late AFAN secretary’s son, Adeshola Aremo, in a statement on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, said his father died following injuries he sustained in an auto crash on Igbemo-Ijan road.

“With gratitude to God Almighty I’m sad to inform you all that our dearest father, Mr AREMO Emmanuel, has passed on to the great beyond.

“He had an accident yesterday(Tuesday) evening and was rushed to Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) where he later gave up the ghost.

“We pray for power and strength to carry on at this critical period of ours,” he said.

The deceased is survived by aged father, wife, children, grand children and brothers. (NAN)

