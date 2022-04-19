Ekiti ADC governorship candidate’s wife fetes children on Easter

By Bolanle Lawal

Mrs Olukemi Oluyede, the Wife of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Governorship Candidate in the upcoming Ekiti poll, Monday feted children in the state during the Easter celebration.



At the event in Ado-Ekiti, the children were treated to a sumptuous entertainment with enough food and drinks.

In a brief remark, Oluyede said the gesture was to put smiles on the children’s faces and extend love to them as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

She promised that the programme would be made an annual event, if her husband emerged governor.



She, therefore, urged the people to support his ambition and vote massively for him at the poll.

She prayed for the children and implored them to take the message to their parents to vote for ADC in order to make the event more regular.

She also urged the children to pray for the success of the party in the election.

The party’s governorship flag bearer, Dr Oluwole Oluyede, who was at the event, prayed for the children and urged them to be serious with their studies.



Also, his running mate, Dr Simbo Poopola, urged the children to be of good behaviour.

Poopola also admonished them to always reflect on the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

At the end of the event, the visibly excited children also went home with lots of Easter gifts from their host.

(NAN)

