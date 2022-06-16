Ekiti 2022: SWAN seeks rancour-free election

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ekiti chapter, has urged governorship candidates for Saturday’s election, to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship before, during and after the poll.

The SWAN, which also sued for peace, advised that politics should not be seen as a “do-or-die” affair, but rather a sport where there must be a victor and a vanquished.The association gave the charge in a statement jointly signed by Alhaji Qozeem Oladapo and Mr Bisi Ogunleye, chairman and secretary respectively, on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.According to Oladapo and Ogunleye, any candidate that wins should be magnanimous in victory; while those that may not win should take the outcome in good faith.SWAN urged followers of all candidates and political parties, to be law-abiding and avoid desperation now that the election was a few days away.

The association pledged to present a carefully prepared “Sports Development Blueprint” to whoever emerged winner.According to the sports writers, the blueprint contains 11-point ideas, through which sports can be taken to an enviable height during the coming dispensation in the state.“

The move is to give clues to any governor-elect on the key areas, where developments are being sought by Ekiti sportsmen and women, at home and abroad, to complement the agenda of the coming administration.” (NAN)

