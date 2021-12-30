Ekiti 2022: Senator Bamidele concludes campaign tour across 16 LGs

A leading Governorship Aspirant of All Progressive Congress, (APC), Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has concluded consultations across the 16 local government chapters of the APC in the state and set to meet all critical stakeholders from ward to Ward.

Senator Bamidele who gave hint about the ward to ward meeting with stakeholders reiterated that he took care of the party when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in charge of the state for seven and half years between May 29, 2003 till October 16th , 2010 when Governor Kayode Fayemi was sworn-in .

He said, “By the Special Grace of God, I, Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (M.O.B), alongside some other party leaders and chieftains, had been responsible for the sustenance of our dear party from May 29th, 2003 when our dear Leader, Otunba Niyi Adebayo left office as first Civilian Governor of Ekiti State. and 16th October, 2010 when Dr. John Kayode Fayemi was sworn in as Governor of Ekiti State.

“I had paid the rent of the building housing the party Secretariat for more than seven years and during the Yuletide, annually, I did make provision for welfare packages in terms of food stuff and gift items which are usually distributed across the 16 local governments in the State”.

“On various occasions, I had also paid the rent of various Local Government Secretariats of our dear party across Ekiti State”.

“It was also in the course of my service to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the Director-General of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organization that the ghastly shooting incident of 1st June, 2018 happened to me but we thank the Almighty God for saving my life to survive the incidence.

“Between 2000 and 2002, I served as the National Director of Publicity of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and have also deployed my God-given talents, professional skills and wealth of experience in the service of our dear party from AD to AC, ACN and APC.

“While I was aspiring for Senate in 2010, my friends and I had the privilege to donate seven (7) brand new buses to our dear party (the defunct ACN) in Ekiti State.

“As a thorough-bred party chieftain and grassroots mobilizer, I know how to take good care of our party, our leaders, stalwarts and teeming members and this shall not be at the detriment of Ekiti people’s growth and development.

“Ekiti people are waiting to vote for me; what I need is the ticket of our dear party to coast home to victory as APC Governorship Candidate in June 2022.”

He urged all the aspirants to be careful of what they are saying during the party’s primary because opposition parties will catch in on that during the Governorship general election, adding that it is important to run a campaign that is scientific, issue-based and one that is violence free, and promises that we would be able to fulfill.

Bamidele said, ” Our party must remain united and be careful about what we say about each other because of primary election, at the end of the day, opposition parties will be waiting to cash-in on that.

“It is important for us to run a campaign that is scientific, a campaign that is violence free, a campagn that is driven by issues and promises that we will be able to fulfill, most importantly victory of our party should be our focus.”

He also thanked the leaders and stalwarts of the APC in Ekiti for the rousing welcome they gave him and for the smoothness of the exercise in which there was no single act of violence during the local governments tour which signify his acceptability among the stakeholders in the State.

He, therefore, appealed to the leadership of the party both at the national and the State levels to create a level playing field for all aspirants in the State because the outcome of the primary election would determine the performance and chances of the party in its quest to win the Governorship election slated for June 18, 2021.

Bamidele submitted that the Ekiti people were waiting for him to massively vote for him as Governor of the State, adding that none of the other Governorship aspirants had the kind of experience, he had acquired in governance because he served in all three arms of government in which he performed excellently .

