Ekiti 2022: Residents urge INEC to conduct free, fair election

Some residents of Ikole-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti on Wednesday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair governorship election on Saturday.

A cross section of residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole-Ekiti, said all eyes were on the commission to give them credible election results.

One of the residents, Mr Bayode Fatoba, a carpenter, said that the election would be determined by the level of transparency by INEC.

Fatoba said that the people were expecting a free and fair election from the commission because it should be independent in discharging its duties.

“We are expecting a credible, free and fair election from INEC, and as its name implies, it should be independent.

“I am appealing to the commission to allow our votes count for respective candidates,’’ he said.

Another resident, Mrs Ajoke Ajibola, a trader, also urged INEC to conduct credible election that would be acceptable by the electorate.

Ajibola said that the people were looking up to the commission to make their votes count in the Saturday’s governorship election.

Mr Sola Oguntuase, a welder, said that the only way for a good leader to emerge as winner is for the commission to conduct free and fair election.

Oguntuase urged INEC to provide adequate security network for the electorate and ensure that the true intention of the people was represented.

Another resident, Mrs Folasade Ajayi, a civil servant, said that her only concern was the security of voters and credibility of the election results.

Ajayi called on the commission to conduct free and fair election to elect good leaders who would bring development to the state and make the welfare of the people their priority.

“To elect a good leader who will bring development to our state, INEC must conduct a free and fair election.

“I am determined to cast my vote for my preferred candidate but for my vote to count, INEC must be ready to conduct a credible exercise that will be acceptable to the people,” he said.

He advised the commission not to be intimidated by the influence by political parties or candidates but to focus on conducting transparent election. (NAN)

