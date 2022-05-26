Ekiti 2022: REC seeks support of religious leaders

Dr Adeniran Tella, Ekiti Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), has urged Christian and Islamic religious leaders to use their sermons to educate their followers to collect their permanent voter cards (PVCs).

The REC has also asked them to urge the electorate to vote during the June 18 governorship polls in Ekiti State.Tella gave the advice in Ado-Ekiti during an interactive session with religious leaders and faith-based groups.He appealed to the clerics to also use their strength to sensitize their members to be peaceful during the election.

The state Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Emmanuel Aribasoye, and leader of the Muslim Students Association, Miss Amiru Ibrahim, responded on behalf of the religious groups, assuring the electoral body of more support in the area of mobilization and prayers for the smooth conduct of the election. (NAN)

