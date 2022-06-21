Ekiti 2022: People’s support made Oyebanji’s victory possible, says Dep. Gov.

Ekiti Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, has attributed the victory recorded by All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, in last Saturday’s governorship election to the overwhelming support of the people.

Egbeyemi, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Odunayo Ogunmola, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, said that he was particularly delighted with the impressive performance of APC in Ado Ekiti, his home town, where the party won with a wide margin.

He said that the victory recorded wouldn’t have been possible without the massive votes of the electorate who kept faith with the party.

Egbeyemi said that the choice of Oyebanji as the next governor of the state was a reward for Gov. Kayode Fayemi and his team’s hard work, which had been repaid with another mandate for APC.

Describing APC’s victory at the poll as very heartwarming, the deputy governor expressed delight that the party eventually broke the jinx of lack of victory in Ado-Ekiti and that of APC’s failure to win the governorship election back-to-back.

He commended the leaders and members of the party for their efforts, particularly in all the 13 wards in Ado-Ekiti, which made the victory possible.

The deputy governor lauded party faithful for selling the candidacy of Oyebanji and the ideals of the party in all parts of Ado-Ekiti, including the metropolis, the suburbs, farmsteads and hamlets.

He also commended the electorate for trooping out en masse and enduring the inconveniences of the day to exercise their franchise in favour of APC.

The deputy governor noted that the party’s brilliant performance at the governorship poll was a precursor to victory in next year’s in the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and presidential elections.

He urged party leaders not to relent in their efforts, as the general elections draw nearer, saying that they should work harder for the party to maintain its winning streak.

“The victory was made possible by the electorate, who stood by our party and gave the governor-elect their mandate.

“They trooped out in large numbers and endured the inconveniences of the day to vote for our party.

“What happened last Saturday was made possible by the people, the voters. They helped us to break the jinx in Ado-Ekiti and other towns in the state by electing our party back-to-back, which is unprecedented,” he said. (NAN)

