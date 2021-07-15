Ekiti 2022: Labour Party, best alternative to restore people’s hope- Chairman

Mr Odunayo Okunade, the Chairman, Labour Party in Ekiti, says the party remained the best alternative that would restore hope of people in the state.Okunade, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, said the party has not gone into extinction as being speculated in some quarters.According to him, the Labour Party has good recommendations from the masses.“All hands are on deck to embark on peaceful campaign to rub minds with the electorate on what they want and choose how they want the state to look after the 2022 governorship election.“Since 1999, we have tried PDP and APC at different times in ruling Ekiti, but they have all failed us in all ramifications.“

That is why we are ready to move round the towns and villages to meet with people on their expectations after the expiration of the current administration.“This is the right time for our people in Ekiti to give Labour Party a chance.“I want to say, without any reservation, that our party remains the only option for Ekiti State and Nigeria, as a whole,” he said.Okunade said though, no candidate has yet signified to contest on the platform have candidate contesting in the forthcoming governorship election, he maintained that the party’s political ideas were different from other parties.

He said in the past few months, politicians had been making their intentions known to be the candidates of the party with their ideas, manifestoes and blueprint, adding that the state executive was still meeting on their requests.The chairman explained that a party with better ideologies should be a good example to other parties, saying in no time, the party would role out its plans.

On issue of insecurity and corruption in the country, the party chairman, attributed the lapses to political culture.Okunade said that this had been badly managed since independence, leading to bad governance.He said that the issue of unemployment, banditry, kidnapping, and herdsmen-farmers crisis emanated from political problems.The chairman urged the residents to test his party, as the only hope to move the state to the promise land. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...