Ekiti 2022: INEC urges indigenes to embrace peace during election

By Opeyemi Aremu-Gbemiro

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has urged Ekiti indigenes to shun acts that could truncate the smooth conduct of the June 18 governorship poll in the state.

Mrs Ndidi Okafor, the Deputy Director, in charge of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), INEC, gave the advice at a programme organised for members of the organisation in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

Okafor said that the people should embrace peace and cast their votes without entertaining any fear of intimidation.

According to her, it is only peace that will bring development.

She said that the essence of meeting with the CSOs was to mobilise citizens through the training and sensitise them.

“I want all the CSOs in attendance to please take the message of peaceful election, free, fair and credible elections to the people in the grass root,” she said.

Earlier, the state National Electoral Commissioner, Dr Adeniran Tella, represented by the Head of Voters Education and Publicity, Mr Femi Akinbiyi, said that the commission is determined to make the election a reference point in the history of the country.

Also, a member of the CSO, Mr Timothy Olaoluwa, lauded INEC for the determination to conduct an acceptable governorship election in the state. (NAN)

