Ekiti 2022: I’m overwhelmed by your support, Oyebanji tells APC leaders, residents

By Yinusa Ishola

APC Governorship Candidate in Ekiti, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has commended party leaders and supporters for believing in his ability to lead the party to victory in the June 18 election in the state.

Oyebanji gave the commendation in a statement issued by his Media Assistant, Raheem Akingbolu, on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC candidate had, on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti, unveiled a six-point development agenda for his administration, if voted into office.

Speaking on his plans, Oyebanji said that his target was to complete 500 kilometres of rural farm roads within four years for agricultural development, in order to ensure food security in Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oyebanji and thousands of his supporters had, thereafter, embarked on a road show to Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti where his campaign office was inaugurated.

The candidate, who is the immediate past Secretary to Ekiti Government (SSG), said that the support demonstrated by stakeholders had further rekindled his conviction that Ekiti people were truly progressive minded and still preferred APC to other political parties.

“I’m overwhelmed by the crowd and the fact they defied the scorching sun to take part in the road show from Trade Fair Complex to Ajilosun (a distance of about 10 kilometers) in solidarity with me.

“Yesterday’s unveiling of my campaign office marked a significant part of our aspirations to provide quality leadership for Ekiti people.

“To say that I was overwhelmed and impressed by the support I got from my leaders and people of Ekiti, who trooped out in large number to be part of the road show, will be an understatement.

“They have demonstrated love and support for me, my running mate and APC. This has further rekindled our conviction that Ekiti people are truly progressive-minded and still prefer our party to others,” he said.

Oyebanji, who reiterated his promise to stand firm and stick to the developmental plans listed in his manifestoes, assured residents that the APC campaign would be issued-based and devoid of any form of violence.

“I promise, with all sincerity, to remain committed to our manifestores. I will not derail in my determination to sustain the developmental strides of the Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration.

“Ekiti people have shown us love and I want them to continue giving us the support to enable us win the June 18 election,” he added. (NAN)

