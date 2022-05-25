Ekiti 2022: I’ll eradicate poverty, unemployment – Oyebanji

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Ekiti, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has said that he will eradicate poverty through employment generation and boosting of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), if he becomes governor of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Media Assistant to the governorship candidate, Mr Raheem Akingbolu, on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

Akingbolu quoted Oyebanji as saying this while receiving a delegation from European Union, British High Commission and Canadian High Commission, in Ado-Ekiti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the delegation was in Ekiti on a fact-finding mission, ahead of the June 18 governorship election.

Oyebanji said that if he was voted as governor, he would prioritise prompt payment of salaries and address the security challenges currently facing the state.

Sharing copies of his manifestoes with the visiting envoys, Oyebanji said that he was committed to matching Ekiti growth with development as governor.

He assured the envoys that his party would do everything possible to make sure that the state staged a hitch-free election.

The governorship candidate said that he had consistently urged his followers to avoid violence and hate speeches in the course of electioneering.

“This meeting and its timing are not only appropriate but will go a long way in shaping the views of Ekiti stakeholders on the need for peaceful election, come June 18.

“The visit has confirmed that our dear state is under a global watch.

“However, as a progressive party that values the need for peace in Ekiti before, during and after the election, APC has consistently echoed the need for issue-based campaign.

“That is what we demonstrated when I publicly presented my manifestoes few weeks ago, which will serve as my bond with my people,’’ he said.

Oyebanji also stated that as governor, he would ensure that local contents were given priority in public procurement while women participation in governance would be scaled up, with 35 per cent affirmation.

This, according to him, will be through appointment and encouraging women to seek elective posts, without necessarily compromising standard.

Earlier, the Head of Political Section, British High Commission, Mrs Aneesah Islam, informed Oyebanji that the purpose of the visit was to get first-hand information on the forthcoming election from stakeholders.

Islam mentioned the stakeholders to include Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), leading political parties and their candidates, security agencies and the media.

She said that their mission was to make sure that the election was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere, where INEC, security agencies and observers would not be compromised. (NAN)

