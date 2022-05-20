Ekiti 2022: Ekiti REC wants youths to mobilise people to vote

Dr Adeniran Tella, the Ekiti State, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, has advised youths in the area to mobilise people to vote during the state June 18, governorship election.

Tella gave the advice in Ado Ekiti at an engagement with some youth groups on their roles in the voter education.

He said that youths had a great role to play in the coming election, hence they should sensitise others to take part.

He pleaded with them not to allow themselves to be used by anybody to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election.

The State Director, National Orientation Agency, Mrs Olawumi Famuyiwa, represented by Mrs Toyosi Eleyinmi, and the State Coordinator, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Mr Eyitayo Fabunmi, assured the electoral body of regular support.

They gave assurance of regular support in the areas of mobilisation and sensitisation of eligible voters to exercise their franchise in the fourth coming election. (NAN)

