Ekiti 2022: Culture of continuity will start with Oyebanji, says APC chieftain

By Idowu Gabriel

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, has expressed optimism that the culture of continuity will start with the party’s governorship candidate in the June 18 election, Mr Biodun Oyebanji.

Olatunbosun stated this on Tuesday at Igbemo-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, while receiving leadership of BAO Mass Movement Initiative (BMMI).

BMMI is a socio-political group for the realisation of the governorship ambition of the Ekiti APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji.

“I am happy to have BMMI here. Your pragmatic efforts towards Oyebanji’s aspiration is highly appreciated.

“You have fast track the course right from on set, while the most important aspect of it is to coast his candidature, Biodun Oyebanji for victory in the June 18 gubernatorial election where our party will maintain domain after Gov. Kayode Fayemi-led administration come Oct. 16.

“I appeal to you on behalf of BAO and other stakeholders to double your efforts, extend the message across the 16 LGAs and make your efforts to be rewarded,” Olatunbosun said.

He described Oyebanji as a homegrown “chief servant” Ekiti people have been waiting for.

The former deputy Speaker of the Ekiti state House of Assembly, said the APC gubernatorial candidate played a vital role during the creation of Ekiti state being the Secretary of the Creation Committee, noting that Oyebanji experience in public service for many years has justified his good leadership qualities.

“A better Ekiti is assured with Oyebanji, which will lead to developmental projects, where all and sundry will get better dividends of democracy.

“Lagos State development is achievable, because no opposition party has come on board since 1999; unlike Ekiti where exchanged of party has not paved way for continuous development.

“I assure that Oyebanji will sustain governance tempo in our dear state,” he said.

Earlier, the Coordinator of BMMI in Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA, Mr Sunday Olonilua, said that there was no going back on their mission to coast BAO to victory in the election.

He said that ensuring victory for APC and Oyebanji in the June 18 election is a task which must be achieved.

The group coordinator said, “with unity and oneness among members, victory is sure for the party.”

He described Olatubosun as an asset to the party in the local council. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

