Ekiti 2022: ADP gubernatorial candidate pledges good governance 

Mrs Kemi Elebute-Halle, the Gubernatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), has assured Ekiti people of transparency and good governance, if elected as Governor in Saturday’s governorship election.Elebute-Halle, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Oye-Ekiti on Thursday.

She said if elected, she would accord priority to women development and improve the standard of living of civil servants, farmers, traders and artisans.The Oke-Ayedun born politician in Ikole Local Government Area, said one of her major agenda was to lead the people to ”rescue and recover Ekiti from the clutches of alleged bad leadership, slavery, and resources plundering”.She added that the resources of the state would be properly utilised, to eradicate poverty among civil servants, artisans, farmers, business men and women.”

I have come with the determination to transform, rebuild and salvage Ekiti from the clutches of bad leadership and slavery.” We have civil servants, traders and artisans who are suffering and find it difficult to feed their children and sponsor their children to a good school,”’ she added.Elebute-Halle further said that she planned to liberate the people of the state and give priority to their welfare.” I am going to create an enabling environment and policy that will make provisions for an improved agricultural system for farmers and good schools.”

They will be provided with adequate facilities, better infrastructure development and free medical health services that will benefit women and children.”

A vote for my party, ADP and Kemi Elebute-Halle will bring newness and positive change as well as bring true dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of my people in all the 16 local government areas of the state,” she said.Elebute-Halle also assured the electorate of better security measures to curb various crimes as governor. (NAN)

