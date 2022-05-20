Ekiti 2022: 72 traditional rulers endorse, pray for Famuyibo’s success

No fewer than 72 members of the Ekiti State Traditional Council of Chiefs has endorsed the candidature of the gubernatorial candidate of Accord Party in the Ekiti State June 18 governorship election, Mr Reuben Famuyibo.

According to a media statement, signed by the Party’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Olajide Omonolomoju, in Ado-Ekiti on Friday, the traditional rulers, at their monthly meeting held in Omuo-Oke, Ekiti, not only endorsed Famuyibo for the governorship seat, they also took time to pray specifically for his success at the polls on June 18.The traditional rulers made this known at an interactive session Famuyibo held with them, where he reminded all of the vital role he played to ensure that Ekiti State came into existence in 1997.Famuyibo also used the opportunity of the interaction to disclose to the custodians of Ekiti tradition and culture what he would do for Ekiti and its people, if given the mandate to lead them.

His plan for Ekiti people includes the creation of cottage industries in each local government area; payment of 13th month salary to all categories of workers, creation of jobs for the teeming Ekiti graduates and youths who have become commercial motorcycle (okada) operators, improvement of the health sector to ensure that each local government has a cottage hospital to cater for the health of the people, and partnering with foreign investors to revive majority of the moribund enterprises in Ekiti and an amazing many other promises.To the Obas, he said: “Enough of the suffering in Ekiti, enough of the rotation of Ekiti governorship seat among the same set of people, if you give me the opportunity, I promise not to let you down, I pledge not to disappoint you.

“Let us try a new hand and a new party that has no godfather anywhere to dictate the tune.”He also disclosed how his journey for the governorship of Ekiti began with a call from former Gov. Niyi Adebayo, to him to join the race to liberate Ekiti from the stagnation the state had found itself since the advent of the present democratic dispensation.He, however, expressed dismay that midway into the journey, Adebayo reneged, saying that his hands are tied and made a u-turn.

He said he had toured all the wards in Ekiti State, and even went to Abuja to pick the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination forms, only to be told by a state governor that Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, already had a candidate he had presented to them.He revealed that his desire to liberate Ekiti people made him to pitch his tent with Accord Party, which he said has no godfather to dictate the tune.

The Traditional rulers led a special prayer session for Famuyibo, after the interactive session, in which the Elesure of Esure Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Ajibola, committed Famuyibo and his aspiration into God’s hand, praying God to make his becoming Ekiti governor a possibility. (NAN)

