EKEDC to procure 250 transformers for improved service delivery – Official

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it is waiting for the approval of its board to procure 250 distribution transformers to improve service delivery within its network.Dr Tinuade Sanda, Managing Director, EKEDC, made this known at a customer engagement forum organised by the DisCo on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the customers at the forum were drawn from various areas under Festac District, including Festac Town, Satellite Town and Agboju.Sanda, represented by Mrs Rekhiat Momoh, Chief Commercial Officer, EKEDC, said the DisCo was committed to improving relationship with its customers and would continue to engage with them positively.

She said the procurement of the transformers would assist in stable supply of electricity to EKEDC customers, particularly within the Festac area.On metering, Sanda said it was a major concern to the DisCo because there was need to accurately measure the energy consumed by customers to reduce its losses.She said this was why EKEDC recently introduced the Mobile Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme which was coincidentally flagged off in the Festac District.According to her, customers who have made payments are able to get their prepaid meters within 72 hours rather than the 10 days stipulated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Sanda, therefore, urged those yet to obtained their prepaid meters to take advantage of the Mobile MAP to reduce complaints related to estimated billing.She also solicited the support of the customers in protecting the DisCo’s electrical installations and energy theft within their locality.

Speaking on behalf of the customers, Mr Sola Fakorede, Chairman, President, Festac Town Resident Association and Dr Akinrolabu Olukayode, Chairman, First Bank Estate, Satellite Town, thanked the EKEDC management for the engagement.They, however, demanded for improved power supply from the DisCo as well as resolving the issue of estimated billing of customers within the locality. (NAN)

