EKEDC sensitises Lagos communities on safety

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has charged its customers in Agbara and Badagry communities in Lagos to be safety conscious.

Mr Luke Hosi, the Resident Safety Officer, Agbara Business District, EKEDC, gave the advice at the Safety Outreach organised by the Safety and Environment Department of the company on Friday.

The safety officer said the purpose of the awareness programme was to acquaint residents with information on to manage electricity at home and work places to prevent hazards.

According to Hosi, electricity is a good servant and at the same time a bad master that can destroy one’s life depending on how one utilities it.

He advised residents that, to be safe from the danger of electricity at home, they should get competent electricians to handle electrical works both at home and at the office.

“Ensures you get standard electrical materials for the wiring of your house, if your house is poorly wired it is dangerous.

“Don’t overload a socket in your house, it is very dangerous and make sure you have fire extinguisher at home,” he said.

He condemned the habit of people encroaching on the Right of Way (RoW) of Eko Disco installations.

“Many people are building houses under our RoW and when the line cuts from the high tension, it will result to electrocution.

“Those who live or trade under power lines are not only breaking the law but are also putting their lives and others at high risk of electrocution, fire outbreak and irreplaceable losses.

“Many people have lost their lives to electrocution because they are trading under high tension wire, this is making the company to lose valuable customers.

“Also encroaching and vandalism of transformer is dangerous, as this is affecting the company, it is also dangerous to people involving in the area where such happens,” he said.

Hosi urged the customers that attended the outreach to go back to their communities and enlighten their people on the dangers of electricity.

Also Mr Sunday Oyejide, the EKEDC District Manager, Agbara, said the customers should not allow anybody who was not a staff of EKEDC to climb electric poles.

He urged customers to always collect receipts from EKEDC staff for any money paid to them, adding that any money paid without receipt was illegal.

Oyejide said the district had commenced the installation of free prepaid meters allocated by the Federal Government.

“We have over 90,000 customers in our district, we have divided the district into ABCD and E and we have started installing the meters for the customers in the ABC.

“If it has not reached your community don’t worry, we will soon get to you,” he said.

He advised customers not to pay for prepaid meters at present because they were provided by the government.

Oyejide appealed to them to ensure prompt payment of their monthly bills to enable the company to carry out maintenance work in the district.

He condemned assault of EKEDC staff on lawful duty, adding that many cases of attacked and assault were pending in court.

Meanwhile, Mr Padonu John, a representative of Mowo Extension in Badagry, complained that some of the electric poles erected at waterlogged areas had fallen, urging the EKEDC officials to repair them.

Mr Suru James, a customer representing Iperin Community in Agbara, said the staff of the company were coming in the night to reconnect the disconnected customers without settling their bills after collecting illegal money from them.

Alhaji Adebisi Busari from Aradagun in Badagry urged the company to accelerate the installation of prepaid meters in his community, adding that the company’s estimated bills were unbearable.

Mrs Bukola Balogun from Oko-Afo commended the company for organising the safety outreach, promising that the customers in attendance would go back home and furnish their people on the dangers of electricity. (NAN)

