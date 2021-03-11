EKEDC explains outage in Badagry

The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has attributed the outage in Badagry and its environs early downpour, which destroyed over 20 electric poles along Agbara-Badagry expressway.

The Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, Mr Godwin Idemudia, said Thursday in Lagos that the March 8 morning rainfall caused serious damage, which damaged the company’s in the area.

Idemudia said fallen poles had been removed and the company’s technical team was already working hard resolve the problem.

The manager assured residents that electricity supply would restored the affected communities after the repair.

According him, the affected areas in Badagry town, Ajara communities, Vrekete, Cele Keta, Poshukor, Zogbakame, Finayon, Vetho, Iyafin, Apa, Kankon and Seme.

“We are, therefore, appealing to customers to bear with us, as supply will restored as soon as these repairs are concluded.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this outage,” Idemuda said in a statement. (NAN)

