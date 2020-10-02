EKEDC building ‘dream team’ — Official

Share the news













Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says it is building a team that will rival the industry’s equivalent of the 1996 victorious Nigerian Olympic Football team that made Nigeria proud, to improve customer satisfaction. Mr Godwin Idemudia, General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, said in a statement in Lagos on Friday that the company, in line with this, had ‘Dream Team’ as theme for its 2020 Customer Service Week.

He pledged that the company would continue to improve customer satisfaction whilst delivering top-notch services. Idemudia described customers as the foundation of the electricity distribution company’s business, saying they would be celebrated during the customer service holding from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9.

“We are happy to celebrate our esteemed customers who have been absolutely supportive of our business as we use this occasion of the customer service week to profusely thank them for their patronage and understanding,” he said.

Idemudia said EKEDC had planned a host of value-adding activities for the week that could spill over to the rest of the month with the aim of appreciating individual customers and communities.

“There will be visits to orphanages and some communities under our business network with donation of gift and relief materials. “Some walk-in customers will be presented with gifts and other branded collateral items as well as giveaways to customers via our social media handles, ” he said. (NAN)

