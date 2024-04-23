EKEDC apologises to customers in Lagos, Ogun over service disruption

The Management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Tuesday apologised to its customers in some parts of Lagos and Ogun states over recent power disruption.

Mr Babatunde Lasaki, General Manager, Corporate Communications, EKEDC, made the appeal in a statement in Lagos.

Lasaki said the problem was caused by a fault on Badagry Express 33kV Feeder in Agbara District.



According to him, this was occasioned by fallen poles and wires at different locations.

“The affected areas are Badagry township, Ajara, some parts of Opic Industrial Estate, Agbara Industrial Estate, Odan-Agbara, Ago Eto and environs.



“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience arising from this service disruption.

“While appealing for your patience and understanding, kindly note that the technical team is working round the clock to ensure all faults are cleared.



“We remain committed to meeting our Service Level Agreements.

“Thank you for your understanding,” he said.

Lasaki, however, pledged commitment to improved service delivery. (NAN)

By Raji Rasak