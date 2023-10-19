Eke emerges chairman IoDCCG

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The Institute of Directors Centre for Corporate Governance (IoDCCG) has appointed Mr Urum Eke as its Chairman of the Board of Governors.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Nerus Ekezie, the acting Chief Executive Officer of the centre, on Thursday in Lagos.

The statement said Eke’s appointment followed the retirement of Alhaji Shuaibu Idris, who served for the past two years.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IoDCCG is a collaborative project of the Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The statement explained that the new chairman would steer the ship of the leading corporate governance centre and take charge of its affairs for the next two years.

It said Eke’s emergence was poised to help the centre build on the cherished legacies of the founding fathers and to consolidate on the gains of previous years to reposition the Centre as a key governance watchdog in Nigeria.

It described Eke as a renowned professional and astute boardroom executive with over four decades of experience in financial services, banking, strategy, auditing, consulting, taxation, process re-engineering, and capital market operations.

The statement noted that Eke worked at FBN Holdings Plc and its subsidiaries for more than 10 years where he held strategic and leadership positions.

“In 2017, he was appointed to the board of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (Sovereign Wealth Fund) and served until 2021.

“Currently, he is the Executive Chairman of FAIRCHILD GROUP comprising Fairchild Capital Ltd., Fairchild Base Investment Ltd., Fairchild Laboratories Ltd., Fairchild Ventures Ltd., and Hudiya + Esther Consulting Services.

“Eke makes a contribution to societal development through philanthropist and mentoring gestures.

“In recognition of his many contributions to the development of our world, he was awarded the covetous Zik Prize in Professional Leadership (2021) and Nigeria’s National Honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic.

“The centre will no doubt gain immensely from his expertise, vast professional knowledge, wealth of experiences and valuable contacts,” it said. (NAN)

