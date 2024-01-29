…..Ejigbo Killings: Adeleke orders thorough investigation

Ademola Adeleke has ordered immediate investigation into the killing and counter-killing at Ejigbo during the 50 years coronation celebration of the Ogiyan of Ejigbo, HRM Oba Omowonuola Oyeyode Oyeyosin.

The Governor who commiserates with the people of Ejigbo town directed law enforcement agencies to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and ensure that the law takes its cause.

Mr Governor further called for pre-emptive action by the security agencies to prevent any possible counter-attacks or eruption of violence in the ancient town following the sad incident.

Read Also: UNICEF Call: 119 Jobs for January & February 2024 | Apply Now

Urging families of the deceased not to take laws into their hands, the Governor has also dispatched a high powered delegation to visit Ejigbo and ensure restoration of calm while investigation continues.

Members of the delegation include the Commissioner of Police, the State Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, the State Commissioner for Information and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security.

“What happened today at Ejigbo is really sad. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed an immediate investigation into the killings of Dr Richard Adeoriokin and the subsequent killing of his killer.

“I have also instructed the State Police Command to issue guidelines on usage of local guns. Such regulations will enhance safety and protection of the citizens especially at public functions”, the Governor was quoted as saying.

…..Ejigbo Killings: Adeleke orders thorough investigation

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

