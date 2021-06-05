Eight people injured in Mogadishu blast

June 5, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Foreign, News, Project, Security 0



Police and witnesses on Saturday said at least eight people were injured after a landmine placed along the road went off near Ex-control junction in the Somali capital of Mogadishu .

A police officer who did not want to be identified told Xinhua that the blast took place near a busy junction of Afgoye, causing casualties to who were around the area.

‘’I can that eight people have been injured so far, we will full details later,” the officer said.

Witnesses said that the blast occurred while a military vehicle passing by.

“We heard a huge blast at Ex-control Afgoye, but I can not tell you how many people were or injured,” said Liban Ahmed, a .

There no immediate claim of responsibility the latest attack but al-Shabab, an al-Qaida allied terrorist group, usually stages such attacks across the .

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,