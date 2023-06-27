Eidel-Kabir: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday public holidays

By Yahaya Isah

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29 as public holidays in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This is contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, on Monday in Abuja.

Akinlade, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, heartily felicitated the Muslim Ummah.

‘

“In the spirit of this special occasion that we commemorate the great virtues of obedience, sacrifice and faith as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, Muslims and indeed all Nigerians are enjoined to make sacrifice for the growth and development of our communities and Nigeria at large,” she said in the statement.

The permanent secretary expressed the hope that the prayers and sacrifices that come with the celebration and message of Eidel-Kabir would bring about peace, unity and progress of the country.

She wished all Muslim Ummah a happy celebration. (NAN)

