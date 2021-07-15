Eidel-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday July 20 and Wednesday July 21, as Public Holidays to mark 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.



A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore, stated that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja.



Aregbesola, however, congratulated all Muslim faithful and Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion.



“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).



“And to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment.



“These mainly are bandits in the North- West and North-Central, insurgents in the North- East, kidnappers, armed robbers, ethnic agitators and sundry criminals in other parts of the country.”



The Minister assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to the security of lives and property of every Nigerian, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes.



“As well as the security in the schools, especially with the spate of innocent school children being targets of kidnapping.”



Aregbesola, while wishing Muslim faithful a happy celebration, advised all Nigerians to take responsibility by reporting any suspicious individuals and criminal activities to law enforcement agencies, especially during the period.



He also enjoined on all Nigerians the observance of all COVID-19 protocols, particularly the non-pharmaceutical measures, wearing of facemasks, hand washing and social distancing designed to keep transmission of the disease at bay.



“We must all take responsibility for containment of the pandemic during this year’s festival,” he said.



The minister sympathises with the families of school children who had been kidnapped or suffered one misfortune or another.



“Our hearts and prayers of comfort are with you,” Aregbesola said.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...