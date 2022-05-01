Eid: Wike urges Nigerians to shun bigotry, rethink future as one united country

Rivers State Governor and PDP Presidential Aspirant, Nyesom Wike, has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of the 2022 Eid el fitri Sallah.

The PDP aspirant called on Nigerians to shun bigotry just as he urged the citizens to rethink the future of Nigeria as one United country.

The Sallah message from Wike Media Office reads: “In keeping with a new paradigm of appreciating Nigeria’s secular status, we must see all celebrations whether for Christians or Muslims as a collective celebration for all. Most of our prayers, in different mosques and churches, are often meant for all Nigerians and for the growth and development of the country. Our faith may be different but our practices, doctrines, and worships are geared towards serving a Supreme Being in our journey through life’s bramble forest.

“It is therefore expected that we shun all acts of religious bigotry or being insensitive to the feelings and doctrines of our different religions.

“In a new Nigeria which I envisage to run, we will promote a culture of collective responsibility of all religions and sustain the practice of good neighbourliness that would further entrench robust engagement amongst all Nigerians.

“As we celebrate this end of the Holy Month, we must begin to rethink our future as one united Nigeria bound by one destiny. We have come a long way, and the opportunity of celebrations should afford us unique introspection into our journey thus far. We must not only promote religious tolerance, we have to generate new approaches and ideals that would help build and sustain our collective bonds as citizens with similar identities and mission”. Governor Wike also added by saying that “our diversities should be our strength, whether as Christians or Muslims. We must begin a new conversation that will eliminate unhealthy rivalries between religions and cultures, while devoting attention to those ideals that unite us as a people with flourishing opportunities. We cannot allow ourselves to be detained by parochial sentiments based on our belief system, when we are supposed to be forward looking in our shared commitment to building an egalitarian society”.

“As we all celebrate the end of the Holy Month in a grand style, we should devote our attention on how we can collectively proffer solutions to our developmental challenges in order to build a nation for all. “Nigeria is too dear and precious to some of us that we cannot afford to let it fail. It is our collective responsibility to put our heads together and think outside the box for the right solution and approach to our national problems. It is a difficult task, yet not insurmountable”. Whenever we fast and pray as Christians and Muslims, we ask for specific favours from God as our prayer points. We all desire good and prosperous life, hence we must continue to deepen positive national conversations, dialogue and narratives that would cement our bonds and unity of purpose”. Happy Sallah celebrations to all Nigerians.”

