Eid-ul-Mawlid: Lawan preaches peace, love and tolerance

October 18, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The President of the Senate, Lawan, greets the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Mawlid, which commemorates the birth of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SLM).
Lawan says the occasion should remind and all people of faith of the virtues of peaceful coexistence, love and tolerance as taught and lived by the Holy Prophet.


“Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) set clear examples through his of piety and fervent worship of Allah for all true to emulate at all times.
“Doing so is particularly important now when these virtues are required for healing our land and strengthening our bond as humans, people of faith and Nigerians.
“The Federal Government and the will continue to work assiduously to the enabling environment for peaceful coexistence and in Nigeria,” Lawan says.


While the Senate President wishes all a happy celebration, he again reminds us to continue to observe the -19 health protocols during the celebration and after.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,