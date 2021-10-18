Eid-ul-Maulud: Buhari felicitates Muslims, says gains being recorded in combating insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari felicitated the Muslim Ummah as well as Nigerians of all faiths on the occasion of the Maulud-Un-Nabiyy, the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

In a message released by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, on Monday in Abuja, to mark the occasion, slated for Oct. 19, which has been declared a public holiday, Buhari said:

“I am delighted to send greetings of peace, unity and goodwill to the Muslim Ummah, fellow citizens and Muslims all over the world as they observe and celebrate Eid-ul-Maulud.”

The president urged Muslims to strive for “forgiveness and closeness to the noble life and teachings of the Prophet (SAW) whose birthday is being marked on this blessed day.

“On this auspicious occasion, I wish you all the blessings of today.”

The president used the occasion to give a snapshot of the increased activities of the Armed Forces, Police Force and intelligence agencies had embarked upon to effectively respond to the security challenges in the nation.

According to him, the government fully expects and intends for these trends to continue.

He, therefore, called on the media to address the tone, content, and standards of reporting into security and safety measures, saying time has come to reverse the prefixes “rising insecurity” with “declining insecurity.”

The president added that “increased cooperation and collaboration from the citizenry, coupled with reinvigorated, dynamic, and energised police, security and military leadership is helping the administration score more victories against terror, criminality and economic sabotage.

“The reality of declining insecurity should replace the inaccurate narrative of rising insecurity in the country.

“While there is work to do, the men and women in uniform who are helping the nation to achieve this goal, desire our collective appreciation and encouragement to do even more.

“The whole country and its mass communications systems have a duty in this regard.”

Buhari also appealed to road users to drive with care and avoid needless accidents. (NAN)

