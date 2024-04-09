Eid: NSCDC deploys 2,500 personnel to provide security in Jigawa

Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has deployed 2,500 personnel to provide security across the state for Eid celebration.

The command’s spokesperson, ASC Badaruddeen Tijjani, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, on Tuesday.

He said that the personnel were drawn from various units including rapid response, special armed squad, counter terrorism, intelligence, anti-vandal, operations, disaster, as well as medical units.

“The deployment will cover all public places in the state, guarding government infrastructure and installations, dark spots, Eid grounds, durbar routes and other palaces.” he said.

He explained that there would be strategic deployments, real-time intelligence information collection, 24-hour surveillance, mobile and static patrols, control room operations at the state command headquarters.

According to him, there will also be synergy and collaboration with sister security agencies.

The spokesperson said that that the state Commandant, Mr Muhammed Danjuma, while addressing officers prior to the deployment, emphasised the importance of civility.

He preached friendliness and professionalism and also urged the general populace to obey the rule of law, cooperate with his personnel, and report any suspicious activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the command wishes the people of Jigawa State, a hitch-free eid celebrations in advance.(NAN)