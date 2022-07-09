Eid Mubarak: NAWOJ urges Muslims to pray for nation’s peace, unity

By Justina Auta

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), on Saturday urged Muslim faithful to pray for peace and unity of the country in spite its numerous challenges.

Mrs Ladi Bala, the National President, NAWOJ, made the call in a statement in Abuja, in commemoration of the Eid Muburak celebration.

Bala, while thanking God for thel celebration, appealed to members of the public to use the opportunity to pray toward overcoming challenges threatening the nation.

“The association notes that Nigeria at this critical point more than ever before, needs divine intervention to overcome most of the challenges confronting and threatening its existence and unity.

“It is, therefore, important for Muslims to use the occasion of the Eid fitri to pray to God concerning most of the national issues for a peaceful and united Nigeria,” she said.

She also encouraged Nigerians, especially Muslims to imbibe the lessons of generosity in love, sacrifice and kindness as demonstrated by Prophet Mohammed (PBH).

The president noted with concern the unacceptable negative behaviour in some children, which she attributed to neglect of family values by many parents for the pursuit of wealth.

She, therefore, encouraged parents particularly mothers to pay more attention to their children and wards by instilling the needed and proper values and fear of God in them for a better Nigeria. (NAN)

