Eid Mubarak: AANI President Extends Warm Felicitations to Muslim Members, Nigerians

The President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, has extended heartfelt Eid-el-Fitr greetings to all Muslim members of AANI and the broader Nigerian population, following the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

In a statement issued on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire membership of the association, Ambassador Okafor acknowledged the period of Ramadan as a time of deep spiritual reflection, devotion, and sacrifice, highlighting the values of patience, kindness, and self-discipline.

“As we mark this special occasion, I commend all Muslims for their unwavering commitment to the values of peace, unity, and national development,” said Okafor. “These principles remain the cornerstone of AANI’s mission as we continue striving for a better society.”

He further urged Nigerians to celebrate the occasion peacefully, embracing the spirit of love, tolerance, and mutual respect. Okafor emphasized the importance of using this season to reflect on the nation’s challenges and renew the collective resolve to find solutions.

“The celebration presents an opportunity for reflection and unity as we continue to address the socio-economic issues facing our country,” Okafor remarked. “I also encourage the government at all levels to continue implementing policies that will foster sustainable development, security, and good governance. These are vital to our nation’s progress.”

Ambassador Okafor wished that the Eid-el-Fitr festivities would bring renewed hope, peace, and prosperity to the nation. He concluded by wishing all Muslims and Nigerians a joyous and peaceful celebration.