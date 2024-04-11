Eid Mubarak: AA, ADP urge Tinubu, Nigerians to renew national values

The Action Alliance (AA) Party and the Action Democratic Party (ADP) have urged President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians to renew commitment to shared values and nation building.

The political parties gave the advice in separate statements on Thursday in Abuja, urging both Christians and Muslims to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and acceptance.



The National Secretary of AA, Mr James Vernimbe, said annually Christians and Muslims were reminded of their importance in nation building and how unity in diversity could bring about measurable peace and progress.



“It’s not a coincidence for Christians to celebrate Easter and immediately Muslims are celebrating Eid Mubarak, both celebrations culminate a month of fasting and reflection.

“This is just to tell us that we can live together, share values and embrace unity, and advance growth in our country,” Vernimbe said.

He urged Nigerians to be patient and support the government, to ensure continued peace and unity in the country.



On his part, the National Chairman of ADP, Mr Yabagi Yusuf Sani, said the Eid Mubarak celebration should be a beacon of light, illuminating the path towards unity, compassion, and mutual respect in the country.

“May this be an opportunity for us to renew our commitment to our shared values and to the betterment of society as a whole.



“As we indulge in the festivities, let us not forget the less fortunate among us. Let this Eid be a reminder of our duty to extend a hand of support and to contribute positively to the lives of others,” Sani said.

He prayed that the lessons learned during Ramadan would continue to guide the government and citizens throughout the year. (NAN)

By Diana Omueza