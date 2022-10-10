Eid-Maulud: Matawalle recommits to restore peace in Zamfara

By Shuaib Sadiq

Gov. Bello Matawalle on Monday restated government’s commitment to restore peace and peaceful coexistence among people of Zamfara.



This is contained in a statement issued by Malam Zailani Bappa, Matawalle’s Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications on Monday in Gusau.



The governor felicitated with the Muslim Ummah in the state and beyond as the birth date of Prophet Muhammad ((PBUH) is being celebrated across the globe.



“Today is the official day set aside by the Government of Nigeria to celebrate this year’s Maulud, the birthdate of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).



“I join millions of our Muslim population in the state and beyond in celebration of this auspicious period.



“Indeed, more than 14 centuries ago, Allah bestowed on this world, a blessing which marks His major mercy on mankind by sending his last Messenger to guide us to true salvation.



“Our celebration is a mark of our gratitude to the Almighty for this special favour unto us,” Matawalle said.



He, therefore, admonished Muslims on the teachings of the Prophet as much as they could to enable them live “a peaceful, blessed and fruitful life here and in the hereafter”.



According to him, Islam is peace. We cannot practise it without peace, hence I call on all and sundry to imbibe the spirit of peaceful co-existence so that we can have the blessing of Allah.



“We have had more than fair share of unnecessary conflicts and unwanted criminal activities that breach the peace in our state.



“It is because many of us choose to deviate from the teachings of our dear Prophet,” he said.



The governor tasked clerics in the state to preach messages of peace and peaceful coexistence among Muslims at the grassroots, as a way of tackling criminality.



He attributed youths’ involvement in banditry, kidnapping and other criminality in the state to the level of ignorance to the exemplary life of the Prophet.



This, he said, “contributed to the proliferation of negative tendencies as we see in vices such as banditry, theft and drug addiction.



“Therefore, as we celebrate this special day, I enjoin us not to forget the essence of the celebration so that we can all reflect back and change our ways of lives for the better.



“I wish everyone a very memorable event.”(NAN)

