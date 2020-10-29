Eid Maulud : Group calls on Muslims to pray for peace in Nigeria

The Federation of Informal Workers Organisation of Nigeria (FIWON), an NGO, has urged Muslims to use the occasion of the Eid el Maulud to pray for the peace and unity of the country.

Mr Ibrahim Olayinka, the Coordinator of the Federation in Osun, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) in Osogbo, saying the prevailing situation in the country required divine intervention.

Olayinka said that the current situation in the country has become worrisome and the birthday of Prophet Mohammed was an auspicious occasion for prayers to be raised for Nigeria.

” The current crises in Nigeria necessitate the need to go on our kneels as Muslims and Christians and pray for the country .