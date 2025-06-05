Eid-Kabir: Police assure residents of watertight security in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has assured residents of robust and watertight security arrangements to ensure a peaceful Eid-Kabir celebration across the state.

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Mr Wilfred Afolabi, State Commissioner of Police, gave the assurance in a statement made available to newsmen by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Olushola Ayanlade, on Thursday in Akure.

Afolabi said he had ordered the strategic deployment of personnel to all Eid praying grounds, major public places, and other critical locations in recognition of the spiritual importance of the festive season.

According to him, tactical teams, detectives, and intelligence operatives have been mobilised to prevent any security breach and respond swiftly to any potential threat.

He, therefore, directed the area commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) to intensify patrols, maintain high visibility policing, and provide watertight security in all places of prayer and public centers.

“This coordinated effort is part of the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and properties during and after the festivities.

“We are extending warm Eid-el-Kabir greetings to all Muslim faithful, urging them to emulate the virtues of obedience, selflessness, and compassion that define this holy celebration.

“Citizens are also encouraged to engage in charitable deeds, pray for the continued peace, security, and progress of Ondo State and Nigeria at large, and to celebrate responsibly within the bounds of the law,” he said.

Afolabi, who reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all residents, warned that any attempt to disrupt public peace would be met with the full weight of the law. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)