Eid Kabir: Lagos APC felicitates Muslims, says Tinubu is changing Nigeria’s story

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has facilitated Muslims on the occasion of Eid Kabir, reaffirming President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to transforming the country’s current

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has facilitated Muslims on the occasion of Eid Kabir, reaffirming President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to transforming the country’s current challenges and changing the negative narrative.

The party’s state chairman, Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday in Lagos, reflected on the values of sacrifice, compassion and unity, that defined the festival.

Ojelabi urged all residents to embody these values, by spreading joy, kindness and love to those around them.

He commended the leadership of the party under Tinubu, for working tirelessly to change the narratives about Nigeria.

Ojelabi said that the president’s visionary leadership and commitment to national development had earned him recognition both locally and internationally.

The party chieftain applauded Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State for his impactful initiatives and programmes, which continue to improve the lives of residents and reflect his strong commitment to the well-being and progress of the people.

As the state approached the forthcoming local government election, Ojelabi called on party members, supporters and well-wishers, to embody the spirit of love, unity and oneness.

He urged them to keep faith with the party, which remained dedicated to improving the lives of residents of Lagos State at all levels.

Ojelabi then wished all Muslims, a joyous and blessed Eid Mubarak, while he prayed God to grant the state peace, prosperity and harmony. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)