‎Eid Kabir: CDS Calls for National Unity, Salutes Troops’ Sacrifice

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎As Muslims across Nigeria and the world prepare to mark Eid Kabir, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has delivered a stirring message of hope, patriotism, and unity to the Armed Forces and the Nigerian people.



‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎



‎As Muslims across Nigeria and the world prepare to mark Eid Kabir, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has delivered a stirring message of hope, patriotism, and unity to the Armed Forces and the Nigerian people.



‎



‎In a statement issued on Thursday by Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, General Musa extended “warm greetings and deep appreciation” on behalf of the entire Armed Forces of Nigeria, calling on citizens to embrace the spirit of sacrifice symbolized by Eid Kabir.



‎



‎“To the troops on the frontlines safeguarding our communities, maritime domain, and borders,” General Musa said, “your courage and commitment continue to inspire hope and confidence in the hearts of all Nigerians. You are an embodiment of patriotism, and your sacrifice will never go unrecognized.”



‎



‎The Defence Chief’s message, timed to coincide with the solemn celebration of Eid, emphasized national solidarity and shared responsibility in tackling the country’s multifaceted security challenges.



‎



‎“Our Armed Forces stand as a symbol of unity, professionalism, and discipline,” General Musa stated. “We remain committed to upholding our constitutional responsibilities, protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Nigeria, and supporting civil authorities in maintaining peace and order across the country.”



‎



‎General Musa also urged Nigerians to see security as a collective duty. “Your support and collaboration remain vital to national security,” he noted, appealing to citizens to provide “timely and credible information, promote unity, and reject all forms of extremism, misinformation, and disunity.”



‎



‎Speaking to the deeper meaning of the religious celebration, the Defence Chief drew a parallel between the essence of Eid Kabir and the selfless service of Nigerian soldiers. “Let’s continue to make unending sacrifices that will prosper our dear nation,” he said.



‎



‎Reaffirming the military’s resolve, General Musa pledged to deepen joint operations, improve troop welfare, invest in advanced training, and leverage cutting-edge technology to respond to modern threats. “We are aware of our responsibilities, and we are determined to fulfill them with honour and integrity.”



‎



‎In a rousing conclusion, the CDS called on all Nigerians—military and civilian, young and old—to come together in unity. “We have no other country than Nigeria,” he declared. “Together, we shall overcome our challenges and emerge stronger as one nation under God.”



‎



‎“Barka da Sallah,” the message ended, with blessings offered to the Armed Forces and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



‎