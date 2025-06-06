Eid Kabir: APC leader Seriki assures Nigerians of prosperity under Tinubu’s leadership

Mr Akanni Seriki, an apex leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Epe, has assured Nigerians of sustained prosperity and national development under the leadership of President Bola

By Idris Olukoya

Mr Akanni Seriki, an apex leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Epe, has assured Nigerians of sustained prosperity and national development under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Seriki gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, against the backdrop of Muslims’ celebration of Eid Kabir nationwide.

The APC chieftain, who, exp

ressed strong confidence in the economic policies and reform agenda of the Tinubu administration, said that the current government remained committed to revamping key sectors of the economy.

He said the president’s efforts were also enhancing infrastructure, and improving the overall quality of life for Nigerians.

“The president has laid down a solid foundation for economic recovery, job creation, and sustainable development.

“With continued support and national cooperation, Nigerians will soon begin to reap the full benefits of these efforts,” Seriki said.

He described the Eid season as a time for reflection, unity, and renewed hope for a better Nigeria.

He urged citizens to remain patient and supportive of ongoing government initiatives aimed at long-term growth and transformation.

Seriki also called on religious and community leaders to champion peace, tolerance, and mutual respect, describing them as vital ingredients for national stability and inclusive development.

He extended warm Eid greetings to Muslims across the country and encouraged them to emulate the spirit of sacrifice, faith, and generosity that the festival represents.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng).