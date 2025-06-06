Eid Kabir: Adelabu urges Nigerians to support Tinubu’s administration

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu has called on Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering determination to deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda.

By Constance Athekame



Adelabu made the call in his message to Muslims on the commemoration of the Eid Kabir celebration.

The minister urged Nigerians to maintain faith and continue to support the government.

”As we celebrate, let us also keep faith in President Bola Tinubu’s unwavering determination to deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda for our nation,”he said.

Adelabu described Eid-Ul-Adha as an annual celebration embodying love, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the will of Allah, marking a significant remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s profound obedience.

”This sacred festival calls us to reflect on the core values of compassion, kindness, and generosity towards all, especially those in need and the less privileged within our communities.

”I extend heartfelt congratulations to my fellow Muslim faithful on this joyous Eid-Ul-Adha

”I also extend my warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah and all Nigerians on the celebration of Eid-Ul-Adha,”he said.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)