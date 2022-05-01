Eid: IGP orders adequate security, felicitates with Muslims

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered heavy nationwide deployment of Police officers, especially intelligence operatives, traffic officers and other operational assets of the Force for adequate security ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebration and beyond.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this in a statement.

AAdejobi said the IGP equally ordered that adequate priority be accorded to Eid prayer grounds, highways, recreational centres, financial institutions especially ATM and POS points, to safeguard religious celebrations and financial transactions during the festive period.

“The IGP’s order to Strategic Police Managers at various levels is predicated on the need to maintain a more secured public and social space for the celebration,” Adejobi said.

According to the FPRO, the IGP further directed that all men deployed must be properly briefed and adequately supervised to ensure they maintain high level of proactiveness, visibility patrols and professionalism in the discharge of policing services to all and sundry.





The IGP equally tasked all State Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to ensure that crime and criminality is put in check and brought to its lowest ebb for a hitch free celebration.

The Inspector-General of Police, on behalf of the Force Management Team, and the entire workforce of the Nigeria Police Force, felicitated with all Muslim faithful in the country as they join the global Muslim Ummah to mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr. He admonished them to practicalise the values of empathy, faith, charity and other salient teachings of Ramadan in their relationship with other members of the society.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

